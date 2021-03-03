Western Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

ED opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

