Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,091,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 958,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000.

IWB stock opened at $219.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

