WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Trading 5.9% Higher

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.20 and last traded at $46.17. 2,793,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,045,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

