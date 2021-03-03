WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,719,000 after purchasing an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.19.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,297 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,513 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.49. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

