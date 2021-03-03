White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $132,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,189.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,101.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $963.09. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

