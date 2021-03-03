WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 88,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,651. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

