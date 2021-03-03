WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 88,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $307.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

