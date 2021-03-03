WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 88,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

