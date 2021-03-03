WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Price Up 8.5%

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares rose 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 859,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 372,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.