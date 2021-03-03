William Blair Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $217.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

