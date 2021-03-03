WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $2,051,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.