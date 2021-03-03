Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

