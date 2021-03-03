Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.35 EPS

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

WKHS stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

