Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 7% on Analyst Downgrade

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s stock price dropped 7% on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $15.00. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Workhorse Group traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 26,857,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 23,648,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

WKHS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In other news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

