Workiva (WK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

2/25/2021 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

2/18/2021 – Workiva had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Workiva is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WK traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. 13,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,254. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $2,220,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,727,456.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,749,430. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 578.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

