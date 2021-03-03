Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.76 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $45.94 or 0.00091498 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $77.04 million and $16.76 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00482854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00074667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00079467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00486964 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

