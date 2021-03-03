Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09.

WH opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 118,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

