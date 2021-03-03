Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO John J. Kuch Sells 805 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. 386,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,358. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xencor by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,439 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

