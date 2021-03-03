Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xencor during the third quarter worth about $175,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.