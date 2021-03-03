Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Trading Down 5.9%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 1,022,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 560,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,499 shares of company stock worth $1,487,439. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

