Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) Short Interest Update

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 757.9% from the January 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.35% of Xiaobai Maimai worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Xiaobai Maimai has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in China. Its platform collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a range of products on its social e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Hexindai Inc and changed its name to Xiaobai Maimai Inc in December 2020.

