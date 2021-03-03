XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 36 Per Share

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,260 ($68.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,261.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,640.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 2,062.05 ($26.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41.
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
