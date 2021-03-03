XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Short Interest Up 464.0% in February

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 464.0% from the January 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XTLB opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

