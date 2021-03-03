Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading Down 6.6% on Insider Selling

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s share price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 1,922,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 993,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Specifically, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $51,863.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yext by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

