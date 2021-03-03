Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.07–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.02 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.17 EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.61.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at $760,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

