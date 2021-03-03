YOU COIN Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $427,223.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00782266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

