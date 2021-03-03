Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 373,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,294. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

