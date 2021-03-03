Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $41.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $21.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $185.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $209.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $290.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,884,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.48. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.52.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

