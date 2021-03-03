Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 194,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,103. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $37.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $96,654,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.