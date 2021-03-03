Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post sales of $39.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.12 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $50.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $151.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.25 million to $299.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $319.52 million, with estimates ranging from $87.33 million to $987.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. 774,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,649. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

