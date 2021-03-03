Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,874.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,644,700. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

