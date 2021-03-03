Zacks: Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.15 Million

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report $154.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $156.70 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $610.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $635.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $619.65 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,965. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,251 shares of company stock valued at $19,600,586. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

