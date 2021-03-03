Zacks: Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.42. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

HRC stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.05. 9,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,813. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at about $19,256,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 16.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.