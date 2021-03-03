Zacks: Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.20). International Game Technology posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

