Zacks: Analysts Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 734,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,037. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Oil States International by 21.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.