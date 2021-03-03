Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.19). TechnipFMC reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $134,428,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,884,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

