Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $154.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.90 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $151.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $665.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.92 million to $668.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $720.22 million, with estimates ranging from $713.30 million to $724.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 8,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $712,907.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $89,891.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,959 shares of company stock worth $2,840,547. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. 298,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.24.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

