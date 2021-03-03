Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 140,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

