Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSII shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. 140,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.