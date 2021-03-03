Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 354,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $315,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

