Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Post $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,725%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of ZION stock remained flat at $$54.24 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,552. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

