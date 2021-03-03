Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report $225.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.94 million and the highest is $237.20 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,588.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $352.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.67 million to $363.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $824.45 million, with estimates ranging from $676.89 million to $972.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.