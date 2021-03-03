Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

FVCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of FVCB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The company has a market cap of $215.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.