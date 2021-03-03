Zacks: Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. OPKO Health posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,568,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 602,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

