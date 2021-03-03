Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $29.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

