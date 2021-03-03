Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Sell

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

ESTC opened at $142.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.54. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock valued at $161,803,559. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,449,000 after buying an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,347,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,893,000 after buying an additional 792,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,064,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.