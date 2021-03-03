Zacks Investment Research Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Sell

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 16,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

