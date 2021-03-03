Zacks Investment Research Lowers Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDGL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.72.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.98) by $0.16. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

