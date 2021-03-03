Zacks Investment Research Lowers Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) to Sell

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

NASDAQ STAF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

