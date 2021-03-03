Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to Buy

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 65,010 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.