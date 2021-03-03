Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) to Hold

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P., formerly American Real Estate Partners, L.P., is a diversified holding company engaged in a variety of businesses. Their businesses currently include investment management, metals, real estate and home fashion. Icahn Enterprises L.P. is a Delaware master limited partnership. “

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.08. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 221,749,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,630 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icahn Enterprises (IEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.